TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recalled certain fruits after being linked to Listeria outbreaks in several states.

Whole peaches, nectarines, and plums from HMC Farms have been recalled due to 11 known illnesses, 10 hospitalizations, and one death across seven states, including Florida.

The products were sold in 2-pound bags between May 1 and Nov. 15 in 2022 and 2023, during the season. The package was branded “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms.”

The fruits were also sold individually with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and the number 4044 or 4038 for yellow peaches, 4401 for white peaches, 4036 or 4378 for yellow nectarines, 3035 for white nectarines, 4042 for red plums, and 4040 for black plums.

If you or someone you know have any of these items, throw them away or return them to the store. Clean all surfaces, as Listeria can live and spread to other foods.

Anyone experiencing fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures should immediately call their healthcare provider.

For additional information, visit cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks.