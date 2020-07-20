List of local back-to-school plans

Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY

The Mobile County Public School System announced class will not reopen to students for in-person learning on August 10. The new school year starts September 1st. Classes will be online or remote for the first nine weeks. Once the nine weeks are up, officials will reconsider going back to traditional school.

The school system ordered more laptops and WI-FI units to help with the transition. It will cost MCPSS millions. CARES Act funding will pay for a large chunk of it.

If the district reopens after nine weeks, students have three options: They can attend face to face, remotely, or do virtual learning.

MOBILE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Catholic schools in Mobile County will start as planned on August 12 under the following guidelines:

Schools will reopen as scheduled on Aug 12. Schools will limit interpersonal contact that is feasible and practical. Each day, every student and every employee will have their temperature taken with a touchless thermometer upon arrival to the school. Anyone with a fever greater than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter the school. All schools will have enhanced cleaning, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. Traditional recess will be discontinued and other activities will take its place. Students will eat lunch in their classrooms. With the exception of Pre-K, everyone will wear a mask while at school. School activities and other extracurricular activities will continue but will be conducted in a matter that is appropriate in relation to COVID-19.

CHICKASAW

Chickasaw City School District is starting school August 13, although it has not released an official plan for its reopening. The district posted on its website that it following Alabama’s Roadmap to Reopening Schools, which can be viewed here.

SARALAND

Saraland City Schools is offering two learning environments parents can select for their child. One that is ‘traditional on-campus’ classroom, or a ‘learn-at-home’ approach. Students will not be required to wear masks during the school day but do have the option to bring one and wear it. Read the full details here.

SATSUMA

Satsuma students and parents are able to either choose traditional in-person learning or the distance learning option. Parents must make an election by July 22. Masks will be required for students and personnel for in-person learning. An official start date has not been announced. Read the full reopening plan here.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Baldwin County Public Schools will reopen for in-person learning on August 12. Masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced and temperatures of students and staff will be taken daily. Parents have two options: You can either enroll your child in our traditional school at whichever school location for which they are currently zoned or you can elect to enroll your child in Virtual School. For more information, click here.

GULF SHORES

Gulf Shores City Schools will start classes on August 12. The school is implementing a rotating system for cafeteria and classroom use, and, if appropriate, a student should wear a mask.

Students in grades K-12 have the option to remain at home and attend classes online. Gulf Shores Virtual Academy admission requirements for Gulf Shores residents have been waived for the 2020-2021 school year. Students who select the virtual education option will be required to participate in this program for a minimum of one quarter. At that time, students may transition to traditional school or continue virtual education. Students who participate in virtual education are motivated learners who have access to regular adult support at home to ensure a successful learning experience.

Students with an Individualized Education Plan, Gifted Education Plan, 504 Plan, and/or English Language Learner Plan will receive approved accommodations.

Read the full back-to-school plan here.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, ALA.

Escambia County Schools will have a traditional face-to-face instructional delivery option with a temporary remote learning provision, and a full virtual online/ digital platform option. Virtual school students must commit to at least a nine-week grading period and must be able to provide their own reliable internet access. The school system is encouraging students to wear face masks. Read the full plan here.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County Schools will start on August 12. The plan includes traditional (face-to-face) instruction as well as virtual (100-percent remote/offsite) instruction. The district is not requiring face coverings for students, but students are encouraged to wear them. Other changes include cafeterias being closed, implementation of “student pods” (groups of students that stay together with the same teachers throughout the school day), and assigned seats on school buses. Read the full back-to-school plan here.

CLARKE COUNTY

A tentative first day of school for Clarke County is August 17. Students may attend school in one of two ways. Students may attend traditional (in-person) school or students may attend school virtually. If you have not already done so, go to clarkecountyschools.org and complete a survey to inform the school of your intentions for your child. We ask parents to have this completed by July 24. Students and personnel will be required to wear face masks for in-person learning. Read the whole plan here.

MONROE COUNTY

The first day of school in Monroe County is August 6. In person and virtual learning will be offered. If a parent decides to opt for virtual learning, they must use their own device and internet. Internet hotspots will be provided throughout the county. Student and employee temperatures will be taken every day, and students are encouraged to wear a mask to school.

Read the full plan below:

CONECUH COUNTY

The first day of school for students is August 20. The school calendar can be found here. No other information has been provided about any alterations to the 2020-2021 school year.

Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLA.

The Escambia County School District will begin classes in August (a specific date has not yet been set). Traditional in-person, remote and virtual learning will be offered. The deadline to select an option is July 20. If parents do not select an option, their student will be automatically enrolled in traditional in-person learning. The district is encouraging students to wear face coverings. To learn more about the plan, click here.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

The first day of school in Santa Rosa County is August 10. Students will have three options for fall 2020:

Return to in-person, five-days-a-week classroom instruction at their zoned or reassigned school. Enroll in our full-time virtual school through Santa Rosa Online with a minimum of a one-semester commitment. Call 850-981-7860 https://www.santarosaonline.org/ Home-Education or enroll in a private school.

Per the Surgeon General’s health advisory, all individuals should wear face coverings in

any setting where social distancing is not possible. For more information, click here.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Okaloosa County schools start classes on August 11. Students will have two options: traditional in-person learning and virtual learning. The deadline to register for virtual learning is July 20. Go to www.okaloosaschools.com to register your student. Masks are strongly recommended for in-person learning where social distancing is not possible and will be provided for those who need one. More information can be found here and here.

Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY

George County Schools is offering traditional in-person learning as well as distance learning. More information on distance learning is available here and here.

Orientation days for students with last name starting with A-I is August 6, and students with last names starting with J-Z is August 7. On Monday, August 10, all students will return to school on the regular scheduled start and end times.

Masks may be made available for students and staff members who wish to wear one based on the accessibility and availability of purchase. However; due to constant recommendation changes being made by federal, state and local agencies, it is strongly recommended that you provide and be prepared for your student to wear a mask or an appropriate face covering while at school. Temperatures of students will be taken daily. More information on traditional learning can be found here. For general information, go to www.gcsd.us.

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County Schools is offering traditional in-person as well as distance learning. Students will start school on August 6. The school district encourages students to wear masks but they are not required. A list of frequently asked questions can be found here. More detailed information can be found here.

