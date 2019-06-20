Lion eats peacock at Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. (CNN) — An unfortunate accident happened at the Utica Zoo Wednesday when a white peacock got into the lion exhibit and couldn’t escape.

Merlin, an adult male, has been with the zoo since 2006.

The incident happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Merlin flew over the perimeter fence of the Lion Habitat. After being captured, zoo officials acted fast to get the lions into their inner holding to prevent potential aggressive behavior towards each other.

The peacock was a visitor favorite. It could often be seen outside the gift shop.

There are three other male peacocks that continue to roam the zoo, and there are no plans to change that.