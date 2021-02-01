Limestone County teen indicted on charges he killed 5 Elkmont family members

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A 16-year-old has been indicted on charges he murdered five members of his family in September 2019.

Court records show Mason Sisk was indicted on capital murder charges on Jan. 27.

This comes after his attorney filed a motion in Limestone County Circuit Court citing Mason Sisk’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.

Sisk is charged with capital murder for the killings of his father, stepmother and three siblings at their home on Ridge Road in Elkmont. Sisk was 14 at the time and admitted to the shootings, according to authorities.

Sisk has been in the Limestone County Jail without bond since November 2020, when a judge ruled that his case be moved over to the adult court system.