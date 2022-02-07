TANNER, Ala. (WHNT) — New details have emerged after a woman’s body was found on top of a train in Limestone County last month.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, an extensive investigation led to the discovery that the train originated in Louisville, Ky. before heading south into Nashville, Tenn., and later, Limestone County.

Dispatchers notified CSX Railroad after receiving reports of a woman spotted on top of the train. The train was finally stopped on Harris Station Road in the Tanner community.

Officials say the woman’s last known location was Nashville. Metro Nashville Police, alongside CSX Special Agents, ruled that the woman’s death was a suicide.

As previously reported, deputies were alerted to a woman’s body on top of a train on January 29. At that time, Limestone County Coroner Mike West said it wasn’t clear how the woman’s body ended up on top of the train.

A death investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office, along with CSX Railroad Police, The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Huntsville Medical Unit, ALEA’s Latent Print Unit, Hendersonville Tennessee Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, and Davidson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office included the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255. The national network provides free and confidential support for those in emotional distress or suicidal crisis. The lifeline is open 24 hours per day, seven days a week.