LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Lillian Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

The parade, which has over 50 entries, will follow a route from the Lillian Community Club to U.S. Highway 98 and then north on 6th Street, west on Barclay, then south on Santa Piedro and back to the club, event organizers said.

Registered parade participants are asked to be in place by 12:30 that day. An award ceremony will be held at the club with refreshments after the parade.

Awards ($50 gift certificates) will be given for:

Best Overall

Most Creative

Most Enthusiastic

Represents the Spirit of Lillian

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay sponsors the parade. Grand Marshals will be William Hall and Lee Hoffman.

If you or your organization want to register for the parade or have questions, contact parade chair Robin Newell at 402-677-3944 or robinnewell3@gmail.com.