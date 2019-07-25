“Like Frankenstein: FBI discovers buckets full of body parts sewn together

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) — Buckets full of body parts. Heads, bodies and genitalia of different people and sewn together and hung up on a wall. New, gruesome details in a lawsuit against a body donation and tissue bank facility in Phoenix that was raided back in 2014 in a human body parts trafficking investigation.

“This is a horror story, it’s just unbelievable. This story is unbelievable.” For years, Troy Harp has been living in a nightmare, after donating his mother and grandmother to biological resource center in 2012 and 2013, with the understanding their bodies would be used for scientific purposes, “cancer, and leukemia and whatever else, using sample cells, that’s what I was told.”

But that’s not what happened. In 2014, the FBI raided the facility in hazmat suits as part of a multi-state investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of human body parts. But for the first time we’re now able to see the testimony from one of the FBI agents who conducted the raid. And what he recounts is shocking.

He said he found “a cooler filled with male genitalia,..a bucket of heads, arms and legs..infected heads.” And one of the most disturbing findings called a morbid joke in the lawsuit a small woman’s head sewn onto a large male torso like Frankenstein, nd hung up on the wall.

The lawsuit also says the bodies were cut up with chain saws and band saws. Pools of human blood and bodily fluids were found on the floor of the freezer with no identification tags on the bodies.

“Tools that are not appropriate for dismembering scientific bodies,” Harp says his mothers ashes showed up by mail on his doorstep shortly after the raid. But he isn’t even sure they’re her ashes. He says his mom and grandma wanted to help medical research after their death, yet doesn’t believe they ever made it out of the BRC building.