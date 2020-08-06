Lightning bolt damages Florida patrol vehicle with deputy inside

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Martin County deputy is thankful to be OK after a lightning bolt struck the asphalt next to his patrol truck, burning the tires and disabling the entire vehicle.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Agricultural Detective John Barca was inside the vehicle when the strike occurred.

When the vehicle stopped running, Barca exited and saw the large burn mark on the ground that lead to the wheels.

The sheriff’s office says the ground was still so hot, the water on the asphalts was bubbling.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories