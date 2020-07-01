LifeSouth seeks recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help those who are currently suffering from the coronavirus illness.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the need for convalescent plasma is on the rise. LifeSouth is partnering with medical centers in Florida, Georgia and Alabama to find plasma from blood donors who have recovered from the virus to help critically ill patients fighting the virus.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid portion of blood collected from blood donors who have recovered from COVID-19. Recovered patients form antibodies, these antibodies are found in plasma. Convalescent plasma therapy is considered an investigational drug by the FDA and is widely used as a treatment by doctors in many local hospitals to help severely ill coronavirus patients. When transfused, the antibodies can help patients recover against the virus.

LifeSouth is now testing all successful blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies in search of convalescent plasma. Healthy blood donors who may have been exposed or recovered from COVID-19 are asked to donate. As part of the normal blood donations process, a test will be performed on the donor’s blood to determine if antibodies are present in the plasma.

LifeSouth’s Vice President of Medical Services, Dr. Chris Lough, explains that there is no nasal swab used on blood donors.

“Unlike a test to determine if someone currently has the COVID-19 virus, the antibody screen we use tests a blood sample collected during donation,” Lough said. “Individuals should understand that we are not testing for the live virus itself, if you are interested in knowing if you are infected with COVID-19, you should visit your physician or locate a public testing site.”

Convalescent plasma donors must be fully recovered from the virus and symptom-free before coming to LifeSouth to donate.

LifeSouth asks for help spreading the word to those who have recovered from COVID-19. Potential donors should visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to schedule an appointment.

