Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

(WIAT) — Former Auburn head coach Pat Dye tested positive for coronavirus after being hospitalized with longstanding kidney issues.
He previously tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic, family tells CBS 42.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
