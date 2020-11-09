Lee County District Attorney facing additional charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Attorney General’s Office on Monday afternoon announced the arrest of Brandon Hughes, the District Attorney for the 37th Judicial Circuit, for perjury, an additional charge to those announced earlier.

Hughes’s arrest for perjury in Montgomery follows his indictment in Lee County charging him with multiple counts of violating the State’s Ethics Act, conspiracy to commit theft of property and perjury.

On November 9, Hughes, 46, a resident of Auburn, Alabama, was booked in Montgomery County based on a complaint filed by the Attorney General’s Office charging him with first-degree perjury for allegedly giving false testimony to the Alabama Ethics Commission.

First-degree perjury is a Class C felony punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Clark Morris, with Assistant Attorney General Jasper Roberts of the Special Prosecutions Division.

The Attorney General recused himself from this matter, due to his previous service alongside Hughes in the Alabama District Attorneys Association. No further information about the investigation or about Hughes’s alleged crimes may be released at this time.

