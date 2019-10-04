Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help identifying the man in composite sketch

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the person in a police composite sketch in connection to a murder last week.

“This individual is wanted for questioning in the homicide of Demetrius Darrell Bradford Jr., 20, of Fort Mitchell, Alabama,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Bradford Jr. was reportedly killed on August 9, 2019. He was found with multiple gunshot injuries in his vehicle at an unoccupied home on Lee Road 315, Phenix City, Ala., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone knows the identity of the individual in the sketch to call them at 334-749-5651 or call the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.