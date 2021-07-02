Ledbetter announces bid for Alabama House Speaker

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) has announced a bid to become the next Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives.

He announced his intentions to run for the state’s top legislative office after incumbent House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) opted to retire at the end of his current term.

Ledbetter, who was first elected to the House in 2014 and has served as majority leader since 2017, sent a letter to fellow Republican members on Tuesday announcing his bid.

“Serving as speaker is a full-time position that places countless demands on the individual who holds it,” Ledbetter said. “Because I am both retired and still relatively young, I have the time, energy, and resources necessary to devote 100% of my attention to the job.”

“In the decade since Republicans captured control of the Legislature, we have fundamentally changed Alabama for the better, but I remain convinced that our greatest accomplishments, our brightest days, and our biggest successes still lie ahead if the right individual carries the gavel,” Ledbetter concluded.

The next Speaker will be selected by members of the Alabama House of Representatives after the next election in November 2022.