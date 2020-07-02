Leaving pets inside of car for just a few minutes could lead to a dangerous situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some may think leaving your pet inside of a car for just a few minutes is safe. Dr. Stewart, owner and practitioner at Baldwin Animal Clinic, explains how in just a matter of moments could turn into a dangerous situation.

“When it’s 78 degrees outside it only takes a matter of a few minutes for the inside of the car to reach 120 degrees,” Dr. Stewart said.

From March to November it is unsafe to leave your pets in the car. He explained that just a minute is too long.

“Instant for that car to become so hot for that pet can’t survive in that car,” Dr. Stewart said.

If you are traveling alone or planning a beach day with your pet the best thing to do is to plan ahead.

“You have to plan ahead for shade and water for that pet. Because I’ve seen lots of pets at the beach that look like they would really enjoy a little shade,” Dr. Stewart said.

Also leaving your dog in the back of a pickup truck or backyard with no shade is just as dangerous. Dr.Stewart explains the symptoms that come with heat exhaustion.

“Their pets start to breath really rapidly, their tongue starts to come out, very labored respiration and their gums become very red,” Dr.Stewart said.

