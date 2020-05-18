‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond dies at 76, reports say

Members of the original cast of the “Leave It To Beaver” television series pause during filming of an upcoming TV special, “Still The Beaver,” in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, 1982. From left to right are Ken Osmond, Tony Dow, Babara Billingsley and Jerry Mathers.(AP Photo/Wally Fong)

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Ken Osmond, famous for his role as Eddie Haskell on “Leave it to Beaver,” has passed away at the age of 76, multiple Hollywood outlets are reporting.

Osmond’s son, Eric, reportedly told TMZ his father died at his Las Angeles home surrounded by family and loved ones.

“The Haskell role was supposed to be a simple guest appearance, but Ken knocked it outta the park and his character became a series mainstay over 6 seasons and 234 episodes,” TMZ wrote.

In 1970, about a decade after “Leave it to Beaver” went off the air, Osmond joined the LAPD and was an officer before retiring in 1988.

