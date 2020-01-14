Learn how to get a free chicken sandwich from Popeye’s Chicken

In this Aug. 22, 2019, photo, a chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer at a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman told news outlets the two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeye’s Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019, when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering sandwiches. Police say the fight spilled outside where a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Popeye’s Chicken is nominated by DoorDash for Best Performance by a chicken sandwich.

In honor of this nomination, DoorDash sent out this tweet offering patrons a free chick sandwich combo, as well as a $0 delivery fee on orders $20 or more if you use the code “CHICKENWINNER.”

It’s awards season and the nominee for Best Performance by a chicken sandwich: @PopeyesChicken! 🏆 Get a free Chicken Sandwich Combo + a $0 delivery fee on orders $20+ with code CHICKENWINNER. Now through 1/19, only on DoorDash. Terms: https://t.co/FqYs0a4aRJ pic.twitter.com/fx3CjWdFHu — DoorDash (@DoorDash) January 13, 2020

This offer is valid through 01/19.

Additionally, Chic-Fil-A is giving away its nuggets for free as well this month. And if you’d prefer a healthier option, its Kale Crunch salad is also available through Chic-Fil-A’s National Giveaway.

LATEST STORIES: