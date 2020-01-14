Learn how to get a free chicken sandwich from Popeye’s Chicken

Popeye’s Chicken is nominated by DoorDash for Best Performance by a chicken sandwich.
In honor of this nomination, DoorDash sent out this tweet offering patrons a free chick sandwich combo, as well as a $0 delivery fee on orders $20 or more if you use the code “CHICKENWINNER.”
This offer is valid through 01/19.
Additionally, Chic-Fil-A is giving away its nuggets for free as well this month. And if you’d prefer a healthier option, its Kale Crunch salad is also available through Chic-Fil-A’s National Giveaway.
