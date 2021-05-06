Lawsuits filed minutes after Fla. governor signs election bill into law

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida has now joined other Republican-led states in passing a controversial voting law that the governor says is about integrity and transparency but critics say the bill makes it harder for some people to vote.

Several organizations joined in filing a lawsuit after Governor Ron Desantis signed the bill into law. Desantis only allowed Fox News cameras in as he signed Senate Bill 90.

“Me signing this bill says: Florida, your vote counts, your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency,” Desantis said.

The governor highlighted provisions of the bill including stricter Voter ID requirements for voting by mail, creating limits on who can pick up and return a voter’s ballot and banning private funding for elections.

“We’re also banning ballot harvesting,” Desantis said. “We’re not going to let political operatives go and get satchels of votes and dump them in some drop box.”

Opponents say the last election was secure and there is no problem here to fix.

“This bill is a solution looking for a problem that is nonexistent in this state,” Jamil Davis said.

Davis is the interim Florida state coordinator for Black Voters Matter. They are part of a coalition filing a lawsuit. They believe this is the latest in a long line of voter suppression laws targeting Florida’s Black, Latino and disabled voters.

“We should have more voting precincts,” Davis said. “We should have more safe and secure ways to vote but instead, we’re doing everything we possibly can to discourage and sway them away from voting.”

The governor has admitted the 2020 election was fair and secure but he thinks this will make it better.