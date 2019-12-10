Lawsuit says University of California violates students rights by requiring SAT, ACT

CALIFORNIA (WKRG) — Lawsuits filed on Tuesday says the college discriminates against students by requiring the SAT or ACT standardized test as part of its admissions process.

One of the lawsuits states, “The UC requires all applicants to subject themselves to SAT and ACT tests that are demonstrably discriminatory against the State’s least privileged students.”

Reporting on the lawsuits, the LA Times published an article saying any decision the university makes to drop the tests would play a role in the future of standardized testing in the nation due to the size and status of the premier public research university system.

The lawsuit later goes on saying, “Every UC admissions cycle that evaluates applicants based on their SAT and ACT scores irreparably damages the futures of tens of thousands of students who are capable of excelling at the UC campuses of their choice and benefitting from the opportunities and supports a UC education provides, causing unjustifiable squandering of time and resources and intense stress for them, their families, and their schools.”

A law firm called Public Council, which says it is the Nation’s largest pro bono law firm, is filing the lawsuit on behalf of students and advocacy groups.

