Lawmakers in the spotlight to address gun violence following Odessa shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The spotlight is back on lawmakers to take action after another deadly mass shooting this past weekend in Odessa, Texas.

But as gun control advocates push for change, the president is waffling on what kind of action to take.

“I think it certainly feels different now than it ever has before,” said Christian Heyne, of Brady.

Mass shootings seem to be happening with more frequency, he said.

Since August, three major mass shootings have killed 39 people and left dozens injured.

“Lawmakers just can’t ignore it,” Heyne said. “They can’t move on because every time that they try to move on or try to move on to the next issue, another shooting takes place.”

The House Judiciary Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday to jump start legislation aimed at background checks, red flag laws, and other gun control measures.

That meeting’s now been delayed a week because of Hurricane Dorian.

But those fighting gun violence are hopeful this time lawmakers will have to take action.

“They’re not going to be able to move on from this until they meaningfully address it,” Heyne said.

After the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump signaled he was on board with strong, universal background checks.

“We have tremendous support for really common sense, sensible, important background checks,” Trump said last month. “I think we can get something really good done.”

But on Saturday, Trump again backed away from that stand.

“For the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it,” he said.

It’s a back and forth gun violence prevention advocates said has gotten old.

“Frankly, the American people aren’t going to stand for that kind of bait and switch,” Heyne said.

Congress returns to Washington next week, with many hopeful some action on gun violence will finally happen.