Lawmakers Demand Answers on What Happened in Afghanistan



Back-to-back hearings on Afghanistan continue in Congress today with the Secretary of State. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to get to the bottom of the administration’s withdrawal.

Lawmakers are now demanding answers from Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, about what’s next for the American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies who remain in Afghanistan.

Tennessee Republican, Congressman Mark Green, said many left behind are now destroying the documents they need to leave. Secretary Blinken said the State Department is still working around the clock to evacuate these people.

While a lot remains classified around those trying to leave Afghanistan, the Pentagon gave an update on those now trying to get into the U.S. Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, said inbound flights of Afghan refugees are suspended for at least another week, after five cases of measles among new arrivals.

Kirby added the Pentagon is contact tracing and vaccinating Afghans for measles on the U.S. military bases housing them.

Officials anticipate the U.S. will admit a total of 65,000 refugees by the end of the month.



