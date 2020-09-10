Law enforcement searches with drone for missing man in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing by his family in the Suggsville area. Dennis Foster was last seen near his home several days ago, according to his family.

“Jackson Police Department, assisted us this morning with a drone search, and the canine unit from Atmore also joined our search. We have yet to locate Mr. Foster, and are pleading with the public to provide any information on his whereabouts if anyone has seen or heard from him,” the CCSO posted on Facebook late Thursday afternoon.

Foster suffers from several medical conditions. Please call the CCSO or 911 if you have any information.

