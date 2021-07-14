UPDATE: Escaped inmate in Bay Minette in custody

UPDATE (3:31 p.m. 7/14/21): The Baldwin County sheriff’s Office says Jesse Lee Tidwell Jr. is now in custody.

The escapee in Bay Minette has been located and is in custody. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) July 14, 2021

Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert said K-9 officers tracked Tidwell to the Baldwin County School Bus Maintenance Yard. Tidwell was hiding in a wooden box. About 10 minutes after 2 p.m., Tidwell was receiving medical treatment at North Baldwin Infirmary and escaped from guards. He was able to run across Hand Ave. to a wooded area. Law enforcement agencies converged on the area and from there deployed k9 tracking dogs and tracked Tidwell to the maintenance yard.

Tidwell was serving a 30-year prison sentence for rape. Tolbert does not know if he was wearing shackles or handcuffs. He was not wearing shoes when he escaped.

Original story

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an escaped inmate in the area around North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Bay Minette police, and the Alabama Department of Corrections are looking for 46-year-old Jesse Lee Tidwell Jr. Tidwell ran from the 2000 block of Hand Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Tidwell is incarcerated at Fountain Correction Center for second-degree rape.

Jesse Lee Tidwell Jr.

Tidwell was last seen wearing a brown jumpsuit. He is 5’11” tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement is urging anyone who sees him to call 911.