Law enforcement officials seek public assistance in murder case

(WHNT) — State law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding out more information about a man who was killed on Halloween night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began an investigation into the death of John Deviasi Baker, who was found on Sunday, Oct. 31, with a gunshot wound the head.

Baker, who was also known as “Debo” or “Punky,” eventually succumbed to his injuries.

No other information was immediately available from state authorities.

If you have information related to Baker’s last known whereabouts or information about the shooting, contact SBI Special Agent Sr. Anthony Green at 334-850-2958 or call ALEA’s Central Communications Center at 334-270-1122.

For those wanting to provide anonymous tips, call SBI’s tip line at 800-392-8011 or contact the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.