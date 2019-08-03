Last weekend before Mobile County begins class

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s not a lot of time before the start of the school year and members of this church want to make sure parents and kids are ready. Hundreds of people flooded the worship hall at 3 Circle Church in midtown for the ministry’s third annual Back to School Bash.

They planned on giving away more than 400 book bags packed with school supplies. On top of the paper and pencil pandemonium, they were also offering things that go beyond what’s on their backs.

“We believe as a local church means teaching people not only what it means to follow Jesus and change their eternal destiny we believe it means impacting them now, what are their needs now, our goal is to try to give them as many resources and fun environments we can in one day so we provide free health screenings, haircuts, family counseling, making them ready for success more so than when they started the day,” said Campus Pastor Micah Gaston.