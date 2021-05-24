Last few days to submit comments on proposed truck toll bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Phase I of the plan, includes implementing a truck-only bridge which would be tolled at a maximum amount of $15 that would eventually conjoin with the Bayway. Re-striping the Bayway to make the interstate three lanes wide is also part of Phase I.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Mobile and Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) will be including comments submitted from the public as part of the official review report.

The public can submit official comment forms until May 26. The Mobile and Baldwin MPO’s will then have a week to review them before their hearings in early June. Even if they vote to move forward with phase one, that will only approve funding to have engineers complete a full study of the idea.

“The public will get the final say on whether that moves forward,” said Project Coordinator Jimmy Shumock.

Detailed information about the project, including maps and graphics can be found here.

To officially submit a comment, you can click here, or pick up an in-person form at the GM&O building in Mobile.