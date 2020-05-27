Las Vegas gaming properties plan to reopen June 4; Wynn Resorts, Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas latest to confirm

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after Governor Steve Sisolak officially announced he “feels confident” on June 4 as the date gaming operations can resume, a few Strip properties confirmed they will reopen their doors a week from Thursday.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed two of its gaming properties, Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas, will reopen June 4, and Wynn Resorts reiterated the same date for their hotel towers and casino.

Caesars Entertainment says both gaming and hospitality operations will resume at the properties on Thursday, June 4 after being closed for more than two months due to the state shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment shared Wednesday it “anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.”

Complying with physical distancing guidelines, both Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games. The company is suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Caesars expects Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and the gaming floor at The LINQ Hotel & Casino to be the next properties on the Las Vegas Strip to reopen, if there is enough demand.

Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will implement its previously announced, enhanced health and safety protocols.

Wynn Resorts says both hotel towers and the casino, as well as all restaurants will reopen on June 4 as well. The resort’s newest restaurant, Elio, will open later in the month.

The company plans to offer guests “a complete Las Vegas experience by opening every amenity and outlet available.”

Amenities available at Wynn properties include:

Both Wynn and Encore hotel towers

Two 24-hour casinos with a variety of table games and slots as well as the Race & Sports Book

The resort’s full portfolio of fine-dining restaurants, lounges, and casual eateries, several with outdoor seating on open verandas and patios

Expansive resort pools with private cabanas

Wynn’s 18-hole championship golf course

Nightly entertainment at the Lake of Dreams

Three retail esplanades

Full-service beauty salons, barber shop, spa treatments and fitness centers

In addition, Wynn says it has implemented several new enhancements in social distancing, touchless technologies, and cleaning protocols:

Non-invasive thermal temperature checks and face coverings provided at all entrances

Automatic hand sanitizer stations, UV Technology, and electrostatic sprayers will be utilized throughout the resort

Sealed guest rooms after meticulous sanitization by Wynn’s professional housekeeping staff

Amenity kits including sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, and face coverings in each guest room

Dedicated team of cleaning professionals sanitizing public guest areas 24 hours a day

Wynn employees have all been tested for COVID-19, the company stated in its news release. They are all required to wear face coverings.

For more information on Caesars Entertainment’s health and safety protocols, click HERE. For more information on Wynn Resorts’ COVID-19 updates, click HERE.