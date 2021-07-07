‘Larger-than-usual’ turnout expected for 88th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Anglers are gearing up for the 88th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo!

The 2021 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates have been set for July 16-18. The weigh station will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 18.

Traditionally, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo attracts more than 3,800 anglers competing in 30 categories for more than $400,000 in cash and prizes. In 2011, The ADSFR was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament in the world by Guinness World Records. ADSFR expects a larger-than-usual spectator turnout by returning to a full event this year.

Rodeo Officials will be “Reelin’ in the Years” with free live music from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. The entertainment begins with the Capt. T-Bones’ Liar’s Contest presented by HUK at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, followed by Yellowhammer featuring Jake Peavy. The Joe Bullard Chevrolet Stage at the Rodeo site will function as the main stage for the Rodeo Weekend Music, with headliners of The Molly Ringwalds presented by HUK on Friday night. Mustache, The Band presented by Jesco Construction on Saturday night.

Fishing begins at 5 a.m. Friday, July 16, with the ceremonial cannon blast and concludes at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, with a ceremonial cannon blast.

The 63rd Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will be held Saturday, July 10. The weigh station will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 5 a.m. The event is open to all anglers 15 years old and younger. Every angler that weighs in a fish will receive a Zeigler hot dog, a bag of Golden Flake potato chips, an ice-cold Coca-Cola, and ice cream. All of the proceeds from the Roy Martin Young Angler’s Tournament will go toward the annual Children’s Christmas Shopping Tour sponsored by the Mobile Jaycees. The awards ceremony for the Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will be held immediately after the tournament.

The Mobile Area Children’s Charity Expo (MACC Expo) will be a one-day event held during the Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament (RMYAT) on Saturday, July 10, from 2-6 p.m. The purpose of the MACC Expo is to increase awareness of the various charitable organizations and events throughout Mobile County whose goal is to help Mobile area children/youth/families. The MACC Expo will be held in a large A/C cooled event tent on the rodeo site. This event is free to both exhibitors and the public.

The Alabama Shipyard Awards Ceremony for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will be held on Monday, July 19, at The Grounds starting at 6 p.m.

Every angler in the Open Competition who weighs in a legal fish from any of the 30 categories will be entered into two drawings: One for a 25-foot Contender Boat outfitted with a Yamaha motor, and trailer package and one for a SeaKeeper One.

In addition to the ADSFR Open Competition, anglers may also enter any of our Jackpots

• The Raymarine Big Game Jackpot pays cash for the largest Tuna (Yellowfin or Blackfin), Dolphin, Wahoo, Billfish and Swordfish. In addition, there will be a random drawing among all anglers that enter a fish in the Big Game jackpot for a Raymarine electronics package.

• The Synergy Laboratories King Mackerel Jackpot pays cash for 1st through 10th place with a 1st-place prize of $8,000 based on 100 entries. 2nd through 10th place payouts are based on the number of entries. There will also be two random drawings — one for a Honda Recon 4-Wheeler and one for your numbers for a private reef, among all anglers who enter a fish in the Synergy Laboratories King Mackerel Jackpot

•The Yamaha Motors Speckled Trout Jackpot pays cash for 1st through 10th place with a first-place prize of $8,400 based on 600 entries. There will be three random drawings — one for a 90-hp Yamaha SHO Motor, one for a Rhodan Trolling Motor, and one for a $1,500 gift certificate to Backyard Paradise, among all anglers who enter a legal fish.

There will also be cash prize divisions for Billfish, Tuna, Dolphin, Swordfish, Wahoo, King Mackerel, Speckled Trout (Creel & Lunker), Blackfish, and Tarpon.

88th ADSFR Notes/Changes

– There will be NO Captain’s Meeting or Sign Outs for any of the Jackpots.

– All Jackpots and Cash Prize divisions will be available to purchase online.

– Swordfish will replace Red Snapper category.

– Yellowedge Grouper will replace Black Grouper category.

– There will NO online merchandise sales. ADSFR Merchandise can only be bought on site July 10th during the RMYAT and July 15th-18th during the ADSFR.

For any questions regarding these changes and rules, contact the Rules Chairmen at 251-277-7079. For the full list of rodeo rules, click here.

Ticket outlets

• Academy Sports and Outdoors- Festival Center, West Mobile, and Foley Stores

• Fishing Chaos (Online)

• Greer’s Market Fowl River

• Howell and Associates Insurance Agency / Farmers Agent

• J&M Tackle

• Quint’s Sporting Goods

• Pronto Pawn Theodore

• Tackle This, Shoot That

• ADSFR Rodeo Site (Thursday, July 15, until 5 a.m. Friday, July 16)

Tickets will be available online at www.adsfr.com

Ticket prices

• Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament (15 and younger): $5 per angler

• ADSFR Open Competition ticket: $50 per angler

• Raymarine Big Game Jackpot: $350 per boat

• Synergy Laboratories King Mackerel Jackpot: $200 per boat

• Yamaha Speckled Trout Jackpot: $35 per angler

Rodeo Weekend Music: ‘Reelin’ in the Years’

Below is the schedule of performers who will be appearing on the Joe Bullard Chevrolet Stage throughout the weekend. The music festival is free of charge and open to the public.

Rodeo Music Schedule

Thursday, July 15

Capt. T-Bone’s Liar’s Contest presented by HUK at 6 p.m.

Yellowhammer featuring Jake Peavy at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 16

The Molly Ringwalds presented by HUK at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Mustache, The Band presented by Jesco at 5 p.m.