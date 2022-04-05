NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beloved New Orleans icon Chris Owens has passed away, her manager and close friend Kitsy Adams confirmed on Tuesday.

The glamorous performer opened her legendary French Quarter nightclub, Club 809 now known as Chris Owens, in the 1950s and continued to build her star-struck following up until her death.

In 2006, Owens was honored with a statue at the New Orleans Musical Legends Park, next to other performers including Fats Domino and Allen Toussaint.

Owens was also known for her fashion, including this display of lavish bonnets and gowns for her annual French Quarter Easter Parade. Representatives say the parade will still roll out later this month.

Funeral and memorial services are pending. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.