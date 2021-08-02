Land purchased for new Silverhill Elementary School after extensive search for acreage near town

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The outdated Silverhill Elementary School is outgrowing its the current location.

“Silverhill was due for a new school,” said John Wilson with the Baldwin County Public School System.

Close to 75 acres along County Road 55 south of town up went up for auction in recent weeks. The BCPSS bidding on the land for a new elementary school that’s desperately needed. The current school sits on about 7 acres. The Baldwin County Public School System securing the property for the new campus and future growth.

“Land, especially to the size we need for an elementary school is a hard commodity around the Eastern Shore and areas surrounding,” added Wilson.

“We’re excited about that. We need a new school in this area,” explained Robert Gibson who lives across the street from the newly purchased property.

The purchase won’t affect the upcoming school year. Baldwin County school officials expect to break ground sometime in the spring, or early summer, of 2022

“We’re able to secure it for less than $13,000 an acre and plus there’s plenty of room to expand and grow so we’re excited about this project,” continued Wilson.

The new campus is just one of many in the works right now across the county as school officials anticipate even more growth going forward.

“We’ve probably got about 6 projects going on,” said Wilson.

Silverhill Elementary School will be able to house close to 1,000 students when built.