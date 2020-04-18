Land O’Lakes removes Native American woman from packaging

(CNN) — Land O’Lakes has removed the Native American woman that’s illustrated its packaging since 1928. The Native American is being replaced on packages with ‘Lands and Lakes’ and ‘farmer-owned since 1912.’

In February the company made the announcement and also began to change some of the product labels. The company stated they wanted a new look that represents the foundation and heart of Land O’Lakes but did not mention the Native American illustration.

Land O’Lakes new package is expected to be on all Land O’Lakes products by the end of 2020.

