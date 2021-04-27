Lake Eufaula murder suspect in custody

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Authorities have a suspect in custody related to the three dead bodies recovered from a car in Lake Eufaula on Monday, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency news release.

“Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have arrested and formally charged Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton in connection to the murder of three individuals found deceased in a submerged vehicle in Lake Eufaula.”

According to the release, law enforcement made contact with McGhee after he was released from a local hospital. McGhee was transported to a local jail. He is being held without bond on four counts of Capitol Murder.

According to ALEA officials concerning the charges against McGhee, “Based upon the totality of the circumstances and the severity of the crime, Demetrius Devonte McGhee, has been charged with four counts of Capital Murder. As the case continues to develop and more information becomes available, ALEA will share it accordingly. No additional information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

SBI has requested the help of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to search the area where the vehicle was found for additional evidence.

The release did not say why McGhee was in a local hospital.