Laid-off workers get surprise delivery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An act of kindness can go a long way during tough times. Friday, several laid-off workers received a special treat while waiting in line to file unemployment claims.

It all started with a phone call from an employee here at the Arkansas Workforce Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville. After seeing people waiting in line here every day, sometimes for hours Lindsey Watts said she wanted to do something to put a smile on their faces.

“When I come up here the lines are now extremely long it ‘ s just really hard to get in touch with unemployment unless you come up here.”

Some laid-off workers waiting nearly 2 hours to file claims here at the local ADWS office. Travis Cole is one of them.

“This process if I can be honest is not the best process but they are working hard I can tell they are working hard,” said Cole.

To help ease the pain, Watts decided to order pizza for everyone. She reached out to the owner of Eureka Pizza Rolf Wilkin.

“She called me and said man there’s all of these people out here they are frustrated, it’s just such a long line and they are hungry and she actually wanted to buy pizza.”

Well, she didn’t have to buy the pizza because Wilkin decided to donate it instead.

“We brought pizza and a free gift certificate for everybody. They’re just the nicest people like everybody else we are just caught in a bind,” said Wilkin.

Christine Major said she’s been laid-off for weeks. “Just seeing people reaching out in that way with the pizza and everything brings out a lot of special things in all of us during this time of need.”

Cole said he hopes these acts of kindness continue even when this is all over and everyone is back to work.

“This is the time we need to show that love. I know we need to keep our social distancing and things like that but you can still show people love ,” said Cole.

People are still encouraged to use the hotline or complete their claims online but if you have to visit your ADWS office keep social distancing in mind while waiting in line.

