Lagniappe cutting back to printing twice a month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The weekly Mobile newspaper Lagniappe is cutting back its print edition from four times a month to two times a month

The paper says the changes are due to local business shutdown and slow release of federal funds.

Lagniappe is an independent weekly newspaper in Mobile that has a circulation of 30,000 and has been printing since July 24, 2002.

Lagniappe sent out the following email Wednesday:

If you’ve been dragging your feet on subscribing to Lagniappe online, then this is the most important message you’ll read today.

Here’s why.

This week — April 22nd — we’ve had to cut the print paper schedule from four times a month to two times a month.

You should know that we didn’t take this decision lightly, nor did make this choice voluntarily — we were forced to.

Because of the local business shutdown and slow release of federal funds, we were forced to cut the print version so we could continue our two decades of providing award winning news to the local area.

Remember, Lagniappe is a small, local business too.

We’ve been supporting ourselves for 18 years with local advertisers and local support from readers just like you.

In fact, we’ve been blessed to have longtime readers help us grow.

And now we need your support.

Lagniappe will return to printing to every other week until businesses are open again and we are able to make ends meet.

If you’re a regular reader, the one thing you can do to help get your weekly newspaper back the fastest is SUBSCRIBE online. The more reader support we get, the more it helps us to continue covering this community.

Along with a dedicated staff of freelancers — some still with us today — we started off as a bi-weekly newspaper with the philosophy that we would always put quality content ahead of everything else. That still holds true today.

We are sorry to have to reduce publication frequency, but the uncertainties of when federal funds are coming — IF they’re coming — along with the possibilities of the lockdown being extended past May 1 made the decision for us.

We will continue providing the best news coverage we can during all of this. Our reporters are burning the candle at both ends to get you information. Be sure to look online daily for updates.

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, then now is the time.

It’s only 21 cents a day, can be used on up to five devices and gives you UNLIMITED ACCESS to everything we write and everything we have written. For less than a cup of coffee a week, you can stay informed and support local, independent journalism.

Go to my.lagniappemobile.com right now and join.

You’ll feel good about yourself.

You’ll help your community.

And you’ll join a growing list of people who are showing their support of Mobile, Baldwin country, and local news.

Just like this long time loyal Mobilian who recently subscribed.

Here’s what she said:

“I learned our only local newspaper really needed our help by becoming a digital subscriber so I became one — and y’all need to join now, for sure – Lagniappe is our lifeline for the real news of what’s happenin’ locally — their in depth articles are top notch – that one on the Coal Ash danger which we are facing is an example – we need them to help us as we deal with the Pandemic and navigate our way through it and beyond. Right now, while it’s on your mind, click on the link above and do it — been wanting to help someone, do something good during this scary time — here is your chance for a big 21 cents a day! And after you join, email a friend and suggest they do the same.”

Thank you for your support.

Thank you for sticking it out through this tough time.

And thank you for subscribing.