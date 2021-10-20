Ladd Peebles Stadium shooting suspect released on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) One of the suspects charged with attempted murder for the shooting of five people during a high school football game has been released from jail on bond.

Jai Scott, 19, posted a $250,000 bond and was released from jail Tuesday night, according to jail records.

Scott and a 17-year-old suspect are charged with five counts of attempted murder for the shooting that happened during the 4th quarter of the Vigor and Williamson game Friday night. Police are still looking for a third suspect, Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 19, who investigators believe pulled the trigger.