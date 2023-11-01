PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A family seeks answers from Prichard Police in the murder of a loved one that happened two weeks ago.

Cecil Jackson was killed in the early hours of Oct. 17 on Magee Street behind Ella Grant Elementary School in Prichard.

He was only 26 years old.

Prichard Police had yet to get on record with the homicide until Wednesday afternoon, 16 days after Jackson was killed.

WKRG is told that the suspect is still on the loose.

After multiple attempts of reaching out to the City of Prichard and Prichard Police, WKRG was told that they were still waiting for information to be released.

Once we called the mayor of Prichard, we finally got a written statement through a text message from a spokesperson.

“In reference to the murder of Cecil Jackson which occurred on the 17th of October. Prichard Police are still asking for anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, to come forth or contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.”

From WKRG records, this is the first time that Prichard Police has asked for information concerning the murder of Jackson.

Jackson’s family said in a written statement, “He was killed, and Prichard police haven’t done anything to get our family justice. It’s been 2 weeks; we have put him to rest, but his family and friends still need answers!”

Jackson’s family tells WKRG that he was the life of the party and he graduated from Blount High School. His favorite football team was the Pittsburgh Steelers.