HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The grocery store chain Kroger announced Saturday every frontline employee working grocery, supply chain, manufacturing or customer service across all brands will receive a bonus on their Apr. 3 paycheck.
The bonus will be given to employees hired before Mar. 1. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.
Beginning Saturday, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will also receive their full pay for up to two weeks, the quarantine period mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘You can only imagine the stress level’: Mother of toddler with COVID-19 speaks out
- DoorDash offering free delivery today for local business fighting COVID-19
- Baldwin pediatrician calling for help amid medical supply shortage
- Pence says he and wife will be tested for coronavirus
- Kroger offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis