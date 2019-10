MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Korean War Veteran George T. Johnson is celebrating his 91st birthday on October 13th. This year, he’s asking for birthday cards from his community.

Johnson has three bronze stars and is also a retired City of Mobile firefighter.

His family tells News 5 his wish this year is to hear from people across the area.

If you can write a birthday card for Mr. Johnson it can be mailed to 4290 Heron Bay Loop Road South in Coden, AL.