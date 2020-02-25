Kobe Bryant tribute painted at Pensacola’s Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Almost a month after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, a tribute to the late basketball player has been painted at the iconic Pensacola Graffiti Bridge off 17th Avenue.

A No. 24, one of the numbers Bryant wore during his prolific career, is painted in Los Angeles Lakers colors at the bridge. Beneath his number is the word “Legend.”

Bryant and eight others, including his daughter Gigi, were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

On Monday, thousands attended a memorial service, which paid tribute to those who died, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to the official Graffiti Bridge Facebook page, it appears the tribute to Bryant was painted Monday.

