Kitten rescued after falling 30 feet into water off bridge

FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A cat is recovering after being dropped from a vehicle on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, while being rescued, the kitten became spooked and went into a drainage cutout falling approximately 30 feet into the water.

After nearly 30 minutes of being in the water, the kitten was rescued and was brought to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital Care where it is currently recovering.

No information has been provided on who possibly dropped the cat off on the bridge.

