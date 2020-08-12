KISS concert in Biloxi rescheduled until 2021 due to COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The KISS concert which was supposed to take place this fall has now been rescheduled for Oct. 5, 2021. This is the rock group’s End of the Road Tour. The concert was originally scheduled for this past March but was moved due to COVID-19.

The show will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

To purchase tickets, click here.

LATEST STORIES