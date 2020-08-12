KISS concert in Biloxi rescheduled until 2021 due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: KISS

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The KISS concert which was supposed to take place this fall has now been rescheduled for Oct. 5, 2021. This is the rock group’s End of the Road Tour. The concert was originally scheduled for this past March but was moved due to COVID-19.

The show will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

To purchase tickets, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories