Kim Kardashian, T.I., MLK’s son ask Alabama to stop inmate’s upcoming execution

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) –– UPDATE 03/05- Kim Kardashian West has officially joined the request to stop the execution of Nathaniel Woods.

#NathanielWoods is scheduled to be executed in Alabama TONIGHT for murders he did NOT commit. Join the broad coalition- including members of the jury and relatives of the victims – in urging @GovernorKayIvey and @AGSteveMarshall to stay Nate’s execution. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2020

Please join in the fight, sign the letter, urging Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall to stay Nate’s execution.

www.savenate.com

UPDATE (3/4): Rapper T.I. has come out in defense of a man convicted of killing three police officers who is scheduled to be executed Thursday.

Nathaniel Woods was convicted in the shooting deaths of three police officers and the injury of another back in 2004. He was sentenced to death despite another convicted man admitting to the slayings.

T.I, real name Clifford Harris Jr., took to Instagram to express his displeasure with the fact Woods is still on death row.

“We don’t have time to waste…” Harris said in the post. “Love & Light to all who deserve it…Especially Nathan Woods.”

As of right now, Woods is still scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday.

—

ORIGINAL (3/4): The son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as family members of a condemned Alabama inmate, are asking the governor to stop the execution of the man who’s convicted in the 2004 killing of three police officers but wasn’t the trigger man.

Nathaniel Woods is scheduled to be executed by injection on March 5 at a south Alabama prison.

Woods and co-defendant Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers. Martin Luther King, III sent Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a March 3 letter pleading for her not to execute Woods. King wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the execution is an “injustice.”

See the letter from Martin Luther King III below:

