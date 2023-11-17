DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A 23-year-old Houston County woman is prison-bound after pleading guilty to murder charges.

On Wednesday, November 15, Houston County Judge John Steensland sentenced Mykeila Rowser to 15 years in state prison.

In September, Rowser pled guilty to one count of felony murder in the death of Hardy Gray. Rowser was initially facing one count of capital murder.

According to Houston County Sheriff Deputies, in November 2021, Gray was found by coworkers in his Pansey, Alabama, home with 5-6 gunshot wounds, fully clothed and lying facedown in his kitchen.

After a two-month investigation, five were arrested and charged with Gray’s murder, including Rowser. The others accused in the case are Cierra Goodson, Elijah Hazell, and two unnamed minors.

Investigators say Rowser was not the “trigger person” in the murder but was involved, and her vehicle was used.

Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office said the group was originally at Grey’s home to perform a sexual favor.

After pleading guilty, Judge Maurice Steensland gave Rowser a $150,000 bond and set restrictions that she must wear a 24-hour GPS monitor placed on her, and she is not allowed to leave her home between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Rowser must pay Gray’s family $1,000 and $2,000 in court costs along with her sentence.