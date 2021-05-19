Kidnapping suspect threatens to kill girl’s family, says investigators

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and battery after deputies say he abducted a girl near Atmore and drove her across state lines.

Ronald Joyner abducted the girl after she was left on the side of the road while returning to Atmore from Steve’s Catfish Farm on May 14.

Deputies say Joyner pulled up beside her, parked his truck, and grabbed her and placed her in the back seat. The arrest report states Joyner told the girl “if you’re not quiet I will shoot everyone in your family.”

Joyner gave the girl a Mountain Dew that the victim suspected to have something in it. The arrest report later states the drink had pineapple liquor in it.

Joyner drove the girl from Atmore to Pensacola. The victim said they stopped a multiple gas stations, saying she needed to use the bathroom. The victim said Joyner told her if while in the store if she said anything, he would “kill her family and make her watch.” The victim said she tried to covertly signal for help while in the store by stomping her feet and using “TikTok hand signals.”

The arrest report states Joyner stopped to buy drugs and used heroin in front of the girl. Joyner offered the victim heroin, and when she refused and asked to go home, the victim said he pulled out a gun.

Deputies were able to find the victim after Joyner had her call the sheriff’s office from a convenience store to tell them she was not missing.

Joyner is in the Escambia County Jail on a $56,000 bond.