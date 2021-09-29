Kick Covid at USA football game this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama Football is participating in the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) campaign to “Kick Covid” at football games in Alabama.

ADPH is promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and healthy gamedays by providing vaccination and testing opportunities at football games throughout the state. On Oct. 2, South Alabama Football will hold vaccinations and testing opportunities at their home game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars will host the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at 7 p.m.

Visit kickcovid19.com to learn how you can get a $75 gift card to your team’s campus bookstore.

