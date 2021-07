(WKRG) — The Gulf Coast is getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, but when the fireworks are going off and the grill is hot, sometimes our pets can find themselves in dangerous situations.

More pets go missing or get sick around the Fourth of July than at any other time of year. Kasey Cotten, the adoption coordinator at The Haven in Fairhope, joined us on the 4 on 5 to tell us some things to keep an eye out for.