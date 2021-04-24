Kayak thief leaves strange note for owner in Halls Mill Creek area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique kayak was stolen in the Halls Mill Creek area, and the thief left a strange message for its owner.

Cheetah Roberts posted images of the stolen kayak to his Facebook account.







Roberts said he came back to his camp after being out of town for two days and said it appeared as if someone had been there.

“Cleaned up my yurt, made the bed, ate a can of beef stew, drank my 2L of Coke, took my rubber boots, and my kayak. But that’s all. Solar panels, Yeti cooler, etc., etc. all still here!” Roberts said.

The person left a note for Roberts.