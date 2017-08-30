Katrina Personal Perspective: “Nothing but a Concrete Slab”

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy is from Ocean Springs along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Here is his Katrina story.

It’s been 12 years… Katrina. I was living on the MS Gulf Coast. Thankfully my family was spared, but so many others weren’t as lucky. Katrina changed my life and was the ultimate reason I wanted to become a broadcaster to warn people of the power of Mother Nature. I have so many memories and I’ll never forget. This is a piece I wrote in college showing my perspective before, during, and after the storm. The title “Nothing but a Concrete Slab”

I have been fascinated by hurricanes since I was four years old. Then, my grandparents moved to Foley, Alabama, right on the water in one of the back bays. After hearing stories from my grandparents about their hurricane experiences. I got hooked. I learned how to plot nautical points on the map to follow hurricane tracks the “old fashioned way”. In 2005, my family moved from New Jersey to Ocean Springs, MS. The tropics were definitely active that year and I didn’t know what to make of it.

I remember the first time I saw Katrina on satellite; it was one of the most stunning things I had ever seen. It was so much bigger than any storm I had tracked prior, but I was not worried because the cone of uncertainty had it making landfall to the east in Florida. However, as Katrina gained strength the cone kept moving towards the west. My family finally decided that we couldn’t take any chances so we left to go to my grandparents’ house in Foley 36 hours before the storm hit. The traffic was so bottleneck that the normal hour-and-a-half drive to Foley became a four hour adventure. The worried look in my parents’ eyes reiterated the seriousness of this storm.

During the landfall period the water on Wolf Bay at my grandparents’ house kept on rising. Eventually, you could see it near the porch even though the home was more than 10 feet above sea level. My parents kept on saying “hopefully we just have a house when we go back.”

We made the journey back to our home five days later. The drive was a sight I’ll never forget. The trees were all bent over or snapped. As we got closer to our house, the damage got worse. Our house was located less than a two-minute drive from a back bay. My mom started panicking.

When we pulled onto the street with the waterfront, the house that was on the left was completely gone.

All that was left was a concrete slab.

Each house met the same fate. Home after home had been reduced to rubble on a once beautiful street. Instead of pulling into my neighborhood, we continued down the street. Out of all the homes on this road, just one home remained intact.

We finally turned into my neighborhood. About half of the homes on the first set of streets remained. The others were gone. As we turned down our street, all of the homes were standing but flood damage was evident.

Then, the hours of anxiety and wondering about our home finally came to rest when we saw our house. It was still there.

As we stepped inside, we were happy to find that we escaped with no flood damage. The only part of the house that flooded was the garage but that was minor compared to the horror so many of our neighbors faced.

When everything settled down, we found out we were the only house in the subdivision that did not flood. Our house is just over 20 feet above sea level and somehow Katrina had the power to push water all the way up to our garage.

It was a month and a half before I went back to school. Things completely changed. I was the new kid in school, but most of the new friends I had moved away because their homes had washed away. Some kids moved back but they just never seemed the same. They lost everything.

This is the main reason I wanted to become a broadcast meteorologist. I was spared but many were not. It is my mission to warn those that find themselves in the path of the storm someday.

More information on Katrina can be found below.