MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A deadline is approaching this week to file a claim against pest control company Terminix if you think you were ripped off. It’s part of a landmark settlement between Alabama and the pest giant.

Thursday is the deadline for people to file a claim against Terminix. This is for anyone who got sticker shock over annual termite coverage that jumped by hundreds or thousands of dollars. You can file a claim even if you decided to cancel the service when prices for annual termite coverage increased.