Kanye West to hold a campaign rally in Charleston

by: Antonio Stinson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kanye West is coming to the Lowcountry this weekend for a campaign rally.

The rally will be held at the Exquis Event Center on Sunday, July 19 at around 5:00 pm.

The event is for registered guests only.

If you’re interested in registering, click here to fill out the registration form.

All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.

