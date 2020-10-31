Kansas recalls hundreds of license plates over concern of racial slur

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

TOPEKA, Kan. (NEXSTAR) – Kansas officials are recalling hundreds of license plates over concerns that a letter combination might be seen as a racial slur.

Zach Fletcher, a spokesman for the Department of Revenue, told The Kansas City Star in a statement that the letters NGA are a combination that “if read as a phrase, can be perceived to read as a racial epithet.”

Fletcher said there are 828 license plates under recall, and the state has sent letters to the vehicle owners warning that a failure to return the license plates could result in being ticketed.

It’s not the first time Kansas has ordered such a recall.

In November of 2018, the Department of Revenue recalled more than 700 license plates bearing the letter combination “JAP.”

Officials issued the recall after a motorist took a photo of one of the license plates in Culver City, California. The picture ran in a newspaper published by the Japanese American Citizens League, prompting complaints to the Department of Revenue.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories